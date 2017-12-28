Traffic police car clamped for illegal parking

Posted on 28 December 2017 - 07:52am Last updated on 28 December 2017 - 01:28pm

PUTRAJAYA: Three traffic personnel were caught off guard after they found the tyres of their patrol car had been clamped at Precint 2 here yesterday.

A police Mobile Patrol Vehicle (MPV) was clamped by the Putrajaya Corporation Enforcement Division at a building in Precinct 2 after it had illegally parked by the roadside.

It is understood that the vehicle belonged to personnel attached to the police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department in one of the districts in Selangor.

The pictures of the incident have made its rounds on social media.

It is learnt that the pictures were believed to have been uploaded by passers-by who witnessed the incident.

When contacted, Putrajaya police chief ACP Rosly Hassan confirmed the incident but refused to elaborate further.