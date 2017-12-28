VBAC can pose risk of uterine rupture: Specialist

KUALA LUMPUR: Pregnant women who opt for vaginal birth after caesarean section (VBAC) run the risk of uterine rupture, according to Universiti Malaya Medical Centre's Consultant Specialist in Maternal and Fetal Medicine Professor Dr Imelda Balchin.

She said the risk could occur in four out of 1,000 pregnant women who opt for VBAC.

"We really encourage VBAC for expecting mothers with no complications, but it must be done in safe way and place, which is at a maternity hospital," she told Bernama when contacted today.

She added that being in a maternity hospital would ensure that most mothers would deliver their babies naturally and safely, under the care of specialists and medical officers.

If the uterine ruptured when the mother was delivering her child at home, it might be too late for them to get emergency help that was vital to save her and her unborn baby, she explained.

Dr Imelda said she was disappointed that there were irresponsible parties who encouraged VBAC at home as this would put pregnant women at risk of uterine ruptures.

"These people have never seen for themselves a ruptured uterine. The bleeding is very serious and can become the cause of death for the mother and the baby," she said.

She added that in her 19-year experience of working in the delivery room, she had seen uterine rupture cases twice a year.

"Thankfully, with immediate surgery, blood transfusion and breathing assistance given to the mother and the baby, all the mothers and babies whom I have assisted in the hospital survived," she said.

She stressed that the mothers and babies could be saved because they were in hospital and were given emergency aid immediately.

As such, she urged pregnant women to only take the advice of experienced maternal and fetal health experts.

"We (doctors) know what needs to be done in the case of emergency.

"If you want to have a VBAC, do so at the hospital and not at home so that you will get the full support," she said, adding that the risk involves two precious lives.

She said she also believed that those who encouraged VBAC were not experienced enough to give such advice. — Bernama