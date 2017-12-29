Bursa Malaysia extends gains to open higher

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia extended yesterday's gains to open higher today in line with continued upward momentum on regional peers and supported by gains in selected heavyweights, dealers said.

At 9.07am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,780.90, up 1.80 points, from Thursday's close of 1,779.10.

The key index opened 1.55 points higher at 1,780.65.

The market breadth was positive with 135 gainers against 89 losers, while 186 counters were unchanged, 1,430 untraded and 49 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 134.67 million shares worth RM66.58 million.

A dealer said Asian bourses were expected to end the year on a positive note, benefitting from the uptrend in commodity-related counters and the rally in the oil prices.

Among heavyweights, Maybank, TNB and Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM9.56, RM15.42 and RM7.80, respectively. Public Bank added four sen to RM20.86.

Of the actives, Sino Hua-An and Berjaya Corp slipped one sen each to 37.5 sen and 34 sen, respectively, while Trive Property and PUC were flat at 4.5 sen and 35 sen, respectively.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index increased 7.15 points to 12,798.56, FBMT 100 Index improved 7.87 points to 12,468.17 and the FBM Ace advanced 26.64 points to 6,608.66.

The FBM Emas Syariah Index gained 9.75 points to 13,165.60. The FBM 70 fell 6.11 points to 15,783.74.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index climbed 17.80 points to 16,733.94 and the Industrial Index rose 2.98 points to 3,262.40.

The Plantation Index went down 2.60 points to 7,866.51.

The physical price of gold as at 9.30am stood at RM163.37 per gramme, down 11 sen from RM163.48 at 5.00pm yesterday. — Bernama