Company director charged for withholding information

KUALA LUMPUR: A former company director was charged at the Sessions Court with three counts of withholding information about a civil suit against a company in a financial statement to the Companies Commission of Malaysia 10 years ago.

Ho Chooi Mei, 62, claimed trial to the three charges under the Companies Act 1965.

Ho was charged with making a false statement about a material item in the Financial Statement for Unisoft Sdn Bhd, ending Dec 31, 2006.

The material item is in relation to a civil suit against the company, which should be reported in the "Notes to the Financial Statement" which was not reported by her.

In the second and third charge, Ho was charged with making a false statement in the Financial Statement ending Dec 31, 2007 and Dec 31, 2008, respectively, by not reporting about the civil suit, in the "Notes to the Financial Statement".

The offences were allegedly committed at the Companies Commission of Malaysia on Aug 3, 2007, July 10, 2008 and Aug 6, 2009.

The charges are under Section 364 (2) of the Companies Act, which is punishable with a 10-year jail term or a fine of up to RM250,000 or both, upon conviction.

Sessions Judge Wan Mohd Norisham Wan Yaakob set bail at RM20,000 for all the three charges with one surety and fixed Jan 15, 2018 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lidia Fyrulliza Ishak prosecuted, while Ho was represented by Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent.