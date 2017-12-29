Contractor loses RM100k to two robbers, one posing as a policeman

SHAH ALAM: Two men, one of them posing as a policeman, robbed a contractor of RM100,000 along a road near the Setia Alam National Type Tamil School here today, according to police.

Shah Alam District Police deputy chief Supt Nek Zaidi (rpt) Nek Zaidi Zakaria said the robbery took place at about 11 am after the 41-year-old contractor had withdrawn the money from a bank to pay his workers and buy materials for his project from a hardware shop in Jalan Meru, Klang.

The contractor, who was driving a Toyota Hilux, was stopped at the road by the two men who had come in a Honda car, he said in a statement.

One of them, wearing a vest with the word 'POLIS' on it, asked for the contractor's identity card and driving licence, he said, adding that when the contractor produced the documents the man switched off the Hilux engine and took the ignition key.

At about the same time, the other man opened the front passenger door, threatened the contractor with a machete and grabbed a bag containing the money that had been kept under the driver's seat, and both the robbers fled in their car, he said.

Nek Zaidi appealed to anyone who had information on the robbery to contact the Shah Alam District Police headquarters at 03-5520 2222. — Bernama