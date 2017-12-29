Developers urged to prevent glut in high-end properties

PUTRAJAYA: Property developers especially those keen on producing high-end projects are advised to check with the government first, to prevent an oversupply of high-end properties at certain locations, said Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

He said it would be wise for developers to research locations where there exists a glut in properties such as studio and service apartment units.

"There are 130,000 units of oversupplied properties as of the first quarter of 2017," he told reporters at the launching of the e-procurement (ePerolehan) system at the Finance Ministry, today.

MORE TO FOLLOW