Elderly man dies after quarrel over dog poo

PARIT BUNTAR: An argument over a dog poop between two neighbours ended with one of them found dead in an early morning incident at Taman Pekan Baru here today.

The incident occurred about 12.30am when a quarrel broke out between Shee Hun Kong, 68, and his 52-year-old neighbour, who ticked him off because his (Shee) dog had defecated in front of his house.

Kerian police chief Supt Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said during the argument, the neighbour allegedly slapped Shee and sprayed water on him and his dog.

He said the victim collapsed in front of the neighbour's house and his body was noticed by passers-by who alerted the police at about 1.30 am.

The body was sent to the Parit Buntar Hospital and the post-mortem results showed the victim died of heart failure, he told reporters here today.

Omar Bakhtiar said small cuts were also found on the victim's head and knees, believed to be from his fall.

Police have detained the neighbour who was involved in the argument with the victim, he said, adding that the man would be in remand for four days to facilitate investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Shee's wife Tan Poh Suan, 52, said her husband had heart problems and high blood pressure. — Bernama