Fire in Kampung Baru destroys several houses
Posted on 29 December 2017 - 11:27am
Last updated on 29 December 2017 - 01:26pm
KUALA LUMPUR: A fire occurred this morning in the Kampung Baru area occupied by residential and business premises in the heart of the city.
As at 10.45am, firefighters were combating the blaze with the assistance of the people in the locality.
Thick smoke was visible in the area close to Jalan Raja Muda Musa.
Several houses were destroyed in the fire. — Bernama