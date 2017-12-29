Flash floods hit three villages in Bentong

Posted on 29 December 2017 - 11:40am Last updated on 29 December 2017 - 01:15pm

KUANTAN: Eleven houses in three villages in Pelangai, Bentong, were flooded to a depth of 0.5m following torrential rain overnight.

Bentong Civil Defence Force officer Lt (PA) Mohd Zulkhairi Adek Awang said the affected villages were Kampung Tengah Manchis, Kampung Semerting and Kampung Hayat.

"Three families from Kampung Semerting and Kampung Hayat were relocated at 3am after their houses were struck by the floodwaters. However, they were allowed to return to their homes at 9.30am," he told Bernama here today.

A bridge in Kampung Hayat collapsed due to the strong current of Sungai Semerting.

Although the water level had dropped, Mohd Zulkhairi advised the residents to be prepared for evacuation if need be, and to keep their belongings in a safe place. — Bernama