Home Ministry gazettes prohibition order on 21 publications

PUTRAJAYA: The Home Ministry (KDN) has gazetted a prohibition order on 21 publications as their contents may be detrimental to security and public order; jeopardising morality and public interest; as well as corrupting the minds of the public.

Its secretary-general, Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim said the order was issued through the Government Gazette P.U (A) 391-401 dated Dec 19, 2017.

He said the prohibition was under Section 7(1) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 (Act 301).

"The order stipulates that the printing, importation, production, reproduction, publication, sale, issuance, circulation, distribution or possession of the publications are strictly prohibited in Malaysia.

"On the whole, all the publications are deemed detrimental and misleading to the readers especially the young... These (publications) are not suitable for general reading," he said in a statement.



The titles of the banned publications are:

Assalamualaikum (May Peace Be Upon You): Observations On The Islamisation Of Malaysia

Qun Jiao Wang Shi

36F Da Bo Mei De You Huo

Gou Nan Nv No. 2

Antithesis

Loaded (Issue number 242)

100 Keajaiban Di Dunia

Amalan Mustajab Dan Murah Rezeki

Senjata & Pendinding Mukmin

Asma Ul-Husna: Rahsia Dan Amalan 99

Nama Allah

Rahsia Dan Kelebihan Kayu Kokka: Jenis Kayu Bahtera Nabi Nuh AS - Tongkat Nabi Musa AS

Perjalanan Yang Cemerlang 1930 - 1980 Mempromosi fahaman komunisme.

Intense Pleasure

Warisan Ilmu Tok Kenali Kelantan - Hampir Tidak Kesampaian Berakhir Tiada Kesudahan

Warisan Ilmu Tok Kenali Kelantan - Dimanakan Ku Cari Ganti

Warisan Ilmu Tok Kenali Kelantan - Jangan Sampai Terlihat Adanya Diri

Warisan Ilmu Tok Kenali Kelantan - Pencarian Ilmu Dipenghujung Rasa

Agama Masa Depan : Perspektif Filsafat Perennial

25 Kisah Mukjizat Rasulullah

Meneladani Rasulullah & Cerita Lain

As such, Alwi said individuals who had been printing, importing, producing, reproducing, publishing, selling, issuing, circulating, offering to sell, distributing or in possession of the banned materials were considered to have committed an offence.

"If convicted, they can be imprisoned for up to three years or fined not exceeding RM20,000 or both, under Section 8 (2) of Act 301," he said.

Alwi also urged the public to report to the ministry's Publication and Quran Text Control Division at 03-88868047 or fax to 03-88891682 or forward to KDN Integrated Public Complaints System at http://moha.spab.gov.my if the publications were still found in the market. — Bernama