Home Ministry gazettes prohibition order on 21 publications
Posted on 29 December 2017 - 06:45pm
Last updated on 29 December 2017 - 09:37pm
PUTRAJAYA: The Home Ministry (KDN) has gazetted a prohibition order on 21 publications as their contents may be detrimental to security and public order; jeopardising morality and public interest; as well as corrupting the minds of the public.
Its secretary-general, Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim said the order was issued through the Government Gazette P.U (A) 391-401 dated Dec 19, 2017.
He said the prohibition was under Section 7(1) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 (Act 301).
"The order stipulates that the printing, importation, production, reproduction, publication, sale, issuance, circulation, distribution or possession of the publications are strictly prohibited in Malaysia.
"On the whole, all the publications are deemed detrimental and misleading to the readers especially the young... These (publications) are not suitable for general reading," he said in a statement.
The titles of the banned publications are:
Assalamualaikum (May Peace Be Upon You): Observations On The Islamisation Of Malaysia
Qun Jiao Wang Shi
36F Da Bo Mei De You Huo
Gou Nan Nv No. 2
Antithesis
Loaded (Issue number 242)
100 Keajaiban Di Dunia
Amalan Mustajab Dan Murah Rezeki
Senjata & Pendinding Mukmin
Asma Ul-Husna: Rahsia Dan Amalan 99
Nama Allah
Rahsia Dan Kelebihan Kayu Kokka: Jenis Kayu Bahtera Nabi Nuh AS - Tongkat Nabi Musa AS
Perjalanan Yang Cemerlang 1930 - 1980 Mempromosi fahaman komunisme.
Intense Pleasure
Warisan Ilmu Tok Kenali Kelantan - Hampir Tidak Kesampaian Berakhir Tiada Kesudahan
Warisan Ilmu Tok Kenali Kelantan - Dimanakan Ku Cari Ganti
Warisan Ilmu Tok Kenali Kelantan - Jangan Sampai Terlihat Adanya Diri
Warisan Ilmu Tok Kenali Kelantan - Pencarian Ilmu Dipenghujung Rasa
Agama Masa Depan : Perspektif Filsafat Perennial
25 Kisah Mukjizat Rasulullah
Meneladani Rasulullah & Cerita Lain
As such, Alwi said individuals who had been printing, importing, producing, reproducing, publishing, selling, issuing, circulating, offering to sell, distributing or in possession of the banned materials were considered to have committed an offence.
"If convicted, they can be imprisoned for up to three years or fined not exceeding RM20,000 or both, under Section 8 (2) of Act 301," he said.
Alwi also urged the public to report to the ministry's Publication and Quran Text Control Division at 03-88868047 or fax to 03-88891682 or forward to KDN Integrated Public Complaints System at http://moha.spab.gov.my if the publications were still found in the market. — Bernama