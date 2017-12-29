Perlis customs opens tender for seized vehicles

Posted on 29 December 2017 - 07:14pm Last updated on 29 December 2017 - 09:32pm

KANGAR: The Perlis Royal Customs Department is inviting members of the public and companies to submit tenders for vehicles seized by the department.

The department in a statement today said, the tender was opened from Dec 26 until Jan 17, 2018.

Those who are interested could obtain the free-of-charge tender forms from the department's Management Services and Human Resources Division/Financial and Procurement Office at State Customs Complex, Jalan Kampung Pondok, Kangar.

The statement said the vehicles could be seen at the Kangar Customs Complex, Padang Besar Customs Enforcement Office and Kuala Perlis Customs Enforcement Office.

The statement, however, did not mention the number of vehicles but among them were Peugeot 405 SR, Isuzu Trooper, Honda Accord, Honda CRV, Honda Stream and Mitsubishi Pajero.

Further information can be obtained by calling 04-9761420. — Bernama