58 fire victim families receive aid from Sekong State Assemblyman

SANDAKAN: The 58 families badly affected by the fire at Kampung Sundang Laut, Batu Sapi, on Oct 22 today received RM40,600 aid from Sekong State Assemblyman Datuk Samsuddin Yahya via its 'Sentuhan Kasih' programme.

Of the total, about RM11,600 was given to heads of 58 affected families while RM10,100 allocated to assist the victims' school going children while RM18,900 for other losses incurred in the fire .

"This aid will hopefully ease the burden of the victims," said Samsuddin when met by reporters.

"I hope the Sabah State Security Council and Minister in the Prime Minister's Department, Tan Sri Shahidan Kassim will identify the aid to be given to the victims."

At the programme, the State Welfare Services Department and Sandakan Chee Siang Khor Association handed over aid in the form of basic necessities including rice. — Bernama