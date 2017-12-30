Child playing with lighter burns himself

SEREMBAN: A 13-year-old boy was burned over 10% of his body and ears after playing with a lighter in the living room of his house at the Taman Politeknik Port Dickson, 26km from here today.

Teluk Kemang Fire and Rescue Department officer Mazlan Hamid said six firemen in a fire engine arrived at the scene 15 minutes after they received a call on the incident at 4.09 pm.

"The child was alone as his parents were at work. He was believed to have been playing with a lighter which had resulted in a pile of pile of clothes going up in flames in the living room.

"A neighbour managed to put out the fire before the firemen arrived. The firemen alerted an ambulance and the victim was sent to the Port Dickson Hospital," he told Bernama here today. — Bernama