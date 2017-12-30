Consider PPR tenants' problems before giving notice to vacate: Selangor rep

PETALING JAYA: A Selangor representative today called for the Selangor Housing and Property Board (LPHS) to consider the problems faced by the tenants of the People's Housing Project (PPR) before giving them notice to vacate.

Kota Damansara state assemblyman Datuk Halimaton Saadiah Bohan said they were among the PPR residents who were cash-strapped every month so they could not afford to pay the rent on time.

"These (residents) comprise not just single mothers, but some of them have sick husbands who are unable to work.

"So I ask LPHS to consider the residents' problems. If they do not pay two months' rent, for example, do not issue them a notice to vacate," she said when launching the National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS): My Beautiful Neighbourhood Social Transformation Programme (PTS) at the Kota Damansara PPR here.

She said if it were true that the Selangor government was concerned about the people, an application to delay rental payments or to pay rent in instalments should be given due consideration by LPHS.

Halimaton Saadiah said the PTS was implemented with the collaboration of the department under the Ministry of Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government (KPKT) as well as agencies under other ministries.

"The PTS programme includes the MyBOMBA JPP/ Bomba Community programme, Safe City programme, Communication Programme for Behavioural Change and 'Rakan Taman' programme," she said.

The programme was also launched simultaneously today in Section 8, Petaling Jaya; Section 20, Shah Alam; Bandar Bukit Mahkota, Bangi and Bandar Tasik Puteri, Rawang.

Halimaton Saadiah also said the KPKT in collaboration with the Solid Waste And Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) had set up the 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle' (3R) cage at the PPR in an effort to encourage people to practice the 3R's of waste management.

In another development, she said they were working to get an allocation from the Federal government to replace the water tank in the four blocks at the PPR.

According to a PPR resident, Salmah Mahamood, in her 30s, who had been living there for 11 years, the water was indeed dirty and had to be distilled before being used as drinking water. — Bernama