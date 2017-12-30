- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Community
- Photos
Police seize contraband cigarettes worth RM745,000
Posted on 30 December 2017 - 09:23pm
Last updated on 30 December 2017 - 09:31pm
Last updated on 30 December 2017 - 09:31pm
KUANTAN: The Pahang police have seized 280 boxes of contraband cigarettes worth about RM745,000 from a lorry at Jalan Kuantan-Segamat here early today.
State Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Othman Nayan said the 34-year-old lorry driver was detained at about 5.30am.
"The police trailed the lorry following a tip-off from the public and directed the driver to stop but he refused and accelerated. He even tried to push us off the road before finally stopping," he said in a statement here.
He said the case was being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama