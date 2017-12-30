Police seize contraband cigarettes worth RM745,000

KUANTAN: The Pahang police have seized 280 boxes of contraband cigarettes worth about RM745,000 from a lorry at Jalan Kuantan-Segamat here early today.

State Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Othman Nayan said the 34-year-old lorry driver was detained at about 5.30am.

"The police trailed the lorry following a tip-off from the public and directed the driver to stop but he refused and accelerated. He even tried to push us off the road before finally stopping," he said in a statement here.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama