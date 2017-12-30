- Local
Rohani retains post as PBB Padungan chief for fourth terms
Posted on 30 December 2017 - 06:39pm
Last updated on 30 December 2017 - 09:31pm
KUCHING: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Padungan branch's delegates conference unanimously voted for Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim to retain her post as its chief for the 2017-2020 session.
Rohani, who is the Women, Family and Community Development Minister and Batang Lupar Member of Parliament, won unopposed, thus retaining her post for the fourth consecutive terms since 2004.
Branch deputy chief Mohd Saperi Abdul Karim also retained his post unopposed and Mustaie Rebi won the vice-chief post in a two-pronged contest, while Hariah Deris and Haidel Heli were both elected as women and youth chiefs respectively.
Meanwhile, PBB Executive Secretary Datuk Awang Bujang Awang Antek also reminded the party members to adhere to the party's constitution and all branches should carry out their meetings before Dec 31, 2017. — Bernama