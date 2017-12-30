Sultan Yusof bridge reopens tomorrow

IPOH: The Sultan Yusof Bridge or better known as the Batu 5 Bridge in Teluk Intan, which was closed since last August, will be reopened for light vehicles with a maximum height of 2.5 metres, tomorrow.

State Public Amenities, Infrastructure, Energy and Water Committee chairman Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin said heavy vehicles would continue to use the alternative route as informed previously.

"During the opening period for light vehicles, the Public Works Department will closely monitor the situation for the sake of users' safety," he said in a statement today.

He said alternative road signboards would be installed from Taman Desa Aman, Teluk Intan and Felda Changkat Lada junction for the route coming from Sitiawan.

"Motorists are advised to comply with the direction and safety signs at the affected roads," he said.

The bridge was closed due to a serious defect on the structure which could pose a danger to users. — Bernama