Three criminals killed in a shootout with police in Batu Caves

Police carry the bodies of the criminals who were killed in the shootout at Jalan Sg Tua, Hulu Yam Baru, Batu Caves, last night, Dec 29, 2017. — Bernama

Personal belongings found on the criminals who were killed in the shootout at Jalan Sg Tua, Hulu Yam Baru, Batu Caves, last night, Dec 29, 2017. — Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR: Three criminals believed to have been actively involved in robbing bank customers who had just withdrawn money in the Klang Valley and Negri Sembilan were shot dead by police during a shootout at Jalan Sg Tua, Hulu Yam Bharu, Batu Caves near here yesterday.

The suspects, aged between 30 and 40, who were travelling in a white Suzuki Swift car, were initially detected by the police in Bandar Baru Selayang at about 6pm, before they sped off but managed to be stopped by the police.

Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat when met by reporters at the scene said the suspects however refused to surrender when asked to do so, and instead fired one shot at the police.

"The police had to respond and all of them were killed at the scene," he said.

Fadzil said inspection on the suspects' car led to the discovery of a pistol, four bullets, two machetes and their personal belongings.

"Identification process to ascertain whether the suspects were foreigners or locals is being carried out," said Fadzil adding that their bodies were sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for post-mortem and the case was being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

Fadzil said Selangor recorded 86 robbery cases involving victims who had just withdrawn money from the bank with an estimated loss of RM8 million, throughout 2017.

"The police view this seriously where victims were robbed as they left the banks and urge the public to be more careful," he said. — Bernama