Tourist allegedly molested by hair salon worker

GEORGE TOWN: A 28-year-old Australian got the shock of his life when a 50-year-old hair salon worker began to allegedly molest him while washing the tourist's hair.

The youth stormed out of the salon located at one of the oldest shopping malls in Penang, and lodged a police report.

Police subsequently arrested the suspect at the salon, and he would be remanded for four days to ascertain the claims, northeast district police head ACP Anuar Omar said.

It was believed to be the first such case here this year, just days before people begin to usher in 2018.

In a text message, Anuar said that the victim had claimed that the worker first began to wash his hair before trickling his hands down, and began groping his private parts and caressing his chest in the same motion.

The incident happened on Thursday around 12.30pm and the police have detained the salon worker on the same night.

In another development, police are on the lookout for a couple who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience outlet in Taman Indrawasih in Prai on Wednesday, around 3am.

The male and female robbers managed to evade detection on the CCTV by wearing crash helmets and concealing their faces with cloth.

They made of with 16 cigarette cartons and RM74.75 – the estimated net worth was RM334.75.

The duo threatened the cashier with a parang and a knife, forcing the victim to open the cash register.

During the incident, no customer was at the outlet.

Central Seberang Prai district police head ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid confirmed the incident.