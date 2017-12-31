18,097 students nationwide receive schooling aid from Felcra

SUNGAI BULOH: A total of 18,097 students nationwide received schooling aid from Felcra Berhad (Felcra) through its 'Back to School' programme.

Its Central Region general manager Ahmad Salleh said the aid involved an allocation of RM6.3 million, where each student received a contribution of RM350 in the form of school uniforms, shoes, stationery and books.

"The recipients are the children of B40 families, Felcra participants, Felcra staff and children who are living near Felcra operation areas who were selected by their respective school," he told reporters after attending a Felcra 'Back to School' programme in Kampung Setia, Kuang.

A total of 300 students from Kuang area received the contribution for the 2018 school session in the event which was also attended by Kuang State Assemblyman Datuk Abdul Shukur Idrus. — Bernama