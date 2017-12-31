Church of Assumption in Lebuh Farquhar to reopen tomorrow

Guan Eng (4th R) handing over the mock cheque pledging a contribution of RM100,000 from the state government, to Bishop of Penang, Reverend Datuk Sebastian Francis, at Church of Assumption in Lebuh Farquhar, on Dec 31, 2017.

The church is scheduled to open tomorrow in conjunction with New Year.

GEORGE TOWN: The Church of Assumption in Lebuh Farquhar, the oldest Catholic church in Penang, will officially reopen tomorrow after 16 months of restoration and refurbishment works.

Fund Raising Committee chairman John Lau said the grand ceremony on New Year's day will be attended by Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng.

The opening of a Roman Catholic Museum adjacent will also be held simultaneously.

"We are pleased with state government's commitment to assist us," said Lau after the chief minister contributed RM100,000 on behalf of the state.

Lim meanwhile said the state government was committed to supporting all places of worship and will provide financial, especially the ones with heritage.

The state will continue to support within the means of non-Muslims religious to ensure the constitutional provision of freedom of worship is upheld.

The church was established by Captain Francis Light after he opened Penang Island as a British trading post in 1786 while the building was completed in 1861and the last upgrade work done on the cross-shaped structure was in 1928.