Female suicide bomber kills one, wounds 28 in Cameroon

YAOUNDÉ: A female suicide bomber blew herself up in a cafe in Cameroon's far north region Sunday, killing at least one person and wounding 28 others, witnesses told AFP.

Witnesses said the woman entered the cafe at around 7am (0600 GMT, 2pm Malaysia) before detonating her explosive vest in Bia, a village close to the border with Nigeria.

The area has seen frequent attacks by the Boko Haram jihadist group in recent years.

Those hurt in the blast were taken to a nearby hospital, witnesses said.

Since 2014, when Cameroon began its fight against Boko Haram, the group has killed at least 2,000 civilians and military personnel and kidnapped a thousand more in the country's far north, according to the International Crisis Group.

Since the group emerged eight years ago, it has launched attacks in Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger and Chad — the nations bordering Lake Chad — and caused the deaths of at least 20,000 people and the displacement of more than 2.6 million. — AFP