Guan Eng refuses to comment on calls for Mahathir to lead Opposition

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Chief Minister and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has refused to comment on calls by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad lead Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Muhyiddin had made the pledge at PPBM's first Annual General Meeting (AGM), in Shah Alam yesterday.

Lim said he did not want to respond based solely on news from the media as he was not present at the AGM.

"We will discuss this in our next PH presidential council meeting," he said without elaborating.

Muhyiddin's suggestion was met with thunderous applause from PPBM delegates who pledged their undivided support for Mahathir.

However, DAP, PKR and Amanah have always advocated picking Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the one to lead the country.

Penang PKR chairperson and state Amanah chairman Mujahid Yusof Rawa could not be reached for comment.