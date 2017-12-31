Lepar assemblyman Mohd Shohaimi dies (Updated)

KUANTAN: Lepar state assemblyman Datuk Mohd Shohaimi Jusoh died at his home in Sungai Isap Damai early today, at 4.15am. He was 55. He leaves behind wife, Datin Rohaizan Yatim, 52, and six children aged between 15 and 26.

Mohd Shohaimi was buried at the Gambang Muslim Cemetery at 1.40pm.

One of his son's, Mohd Irwan Afendi, 25, said that his father had been a diabetic and contracted a fever about a week ago, but he had recovered and was his usual self yesterday.

"At about 4am, mother woke me and my three younger siblings to help father who was in a weakened state in the toilet. We brought him into the room and called an ambulance. His breathing was heavy then.

"The medical officer administered CPR several times and then informed us that he was no more," he said to reporters at the cemetery.

He described his father as a loving man but one who was strict with them at times.

The funeral rites for Mohd Shohaimi, who was the Paya Besar Umno vice-chief, was held at the Sungai Isap Mosque at 11.45am. It was attended by about 1,000 people.

The Regent of Pahang, Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, and the Tengku Puan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, paid their last respects.

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob, state executive councillors, state assemblymen and heads of department in Pahang also paid their last respects.

Paya Besar MP Datuk Seri Abdul Manan Ismail said he had lost a dear friend and an assemblyman deeply committed to helping the people. Lepar is one of the three state constituencies within the Paya Besar parliamentary constituency.

Abdul Manan said Mohd Shohaimi had attended programmes in the parliamentary constituency despite being unwell. The last event he had attended was the distribution of aid last Thursday.

"He had kept to a routine of leaving the house at 9am daily to be with the people and returning late in the evening and then going out again at night to meet anyone who wanted to see him. He had spent more time with the people than with his family. He was deeply committed to his work. He was even scheduled to attend an event at a Chinese school here this morning," he said.

Abdul Manan said Mohd Shohaimi had great respect for mentors and he declined nomination to contest the Lepar seat in the 12th general election because the incumbent was Datuk Ahmad Tajuddin Sulaiman, the Paya Besar Umno Division chief, while he was the secretary.

"Besides, he was worried that he may not be able to discharge his responsibility well … when actually, until his death, he remained fully dedicated to his work and the community," he said.

Abdul Manan also said that Mohd Shohaimi was appointed as the chairman of the Felda Foundation Youth Committee in October and had attended just two meetings. — Bernama