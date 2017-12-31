Malaysian big biker dies in road accident in northern Thailand

BANGKOK: A Malaysian big biker was killed after crashing his high-powered motorcycle into a roadside light pole while participating in a five-bike convoy at Khunyuam district in Mae Hong Son, northern Thailand yesterday.

Khunyuam Police Chief Col Thanadet Prasarnseang said the Malaysian biker who was killed in the 4.30pm (local time) accident was identified as Anthony Dass Pitchai Matu, 55. His place of origin in Malaysia was unclear.

"He lost control of his bike after hitting a road light reflector and crashed his bike into a light pole," he told Bernama when contacted today, adding that the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to several major injuries.

His body was sent to Nakornping Hospital, Chiangmai for a post mortem but the police chief had no knowledge when Anthony's body would be sent back to Malaysia.

According to Thanadet, the victim was with five other Malaysian big bikers when the fatal accident occurred yesterday.

According to immigration records, the Malaysians entered Thailand through the Sadao border checkpoint on Dec 24 and were on their way back to Malaysia when the accident happened. — Bernama