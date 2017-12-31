Malaysians are optimistic that 2018 will be a great year

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian optimists plan to use the 365 days available in 2018 to achieve the personal goals they have set for themselves.

The "positive energy" is visible, as even under the light rain that is affecting Kuala Lumpur, people persist in going out and celebrating New Year's Eve.

Muzamer Ibrahim, 32, plans to lose weight and live a healthier lifestyle in 2018. Currently weighing 130kg and an ardent smoker, he believes that 2018 will be his year to brush aside his bad habits.

"I already started jogging since last October, and I feel good for being able to break a sweat. I think I would continue doing this, and my target is that my weight can go as down as 80kg before 2018 ends.

"I also has cut down on my smoking habit. Hopefully, I can quit once and for all, because the cigarette price has surely put a hole in my pocket," he said.

Meanwhile, Daniel Wai, 27, said he's hoping to make more money and marrying the love of his life in 2018.

Daniel, who is an engineer at GLC's, said the nation's economy is on the right track and predicts that he can achieve the income that he desires by the second quarter of 2018.

"I'm getting married in October 2018, therefore I need to save a lot of money for the reception, honeymoon, as well as buying a house.

"My appraisal at the office turns out to be good and I can feel that 2018 would be a good year for me," he added.