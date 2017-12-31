Nur Izzah accepts Mahathir's apology

PETALING JAYA: Nurul Izzah Anwar (pix) said she accepts Tun Mahathir Mohamed's apology for the "sake of Malaysia".

In a Facebook post today, she said that Tun Mahathir's apology helps to create trust and takes into account the public's concerns and importance.

"As part of the principal that calls for justice, this requires confessions of former mistakes and the acceptance of the 'reformasi agenda'. We have to step forward for the hope of a better Malaysia," the PKR's vice president posted.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad apologised for his mistakes throughout his involvement in politics.

Speaking at PPBM's Inaugural Annual General Assembly yesterday, Mahathir, who had led the country for 22 years said he is just a normal person who could not run away from mistakes.

"Before I end my speech, I would like to apologise if I had offended anyone. Just like a normal person, who is not shy in expressing my views, I too admit that I've made mistakes, not only today but throughout my involvement in the country's politics.

"I sincerely apologise for my mistakes throughout," Mahathir said.