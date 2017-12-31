Sarawak declares 27th rabies-infected area

KUCHING: Another rabies-infected area has been declared in Sarawak, bringing the total to 27 areas so far.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee in a statement said Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas who is also the committee's chairman had declared SMK Julau No 1 in Julau, Sarikei division as the latest area with rabies outbreak.

"As the village area is out of the 10km radius from the nearest infected area, it was declared as the latest and new rabies-infected area.

Serian division recorded 20 rabies-infected areas, the highest in the state followed by Kuching (4) and one each in Samarahan, Sri Aman and Sarikei divisions.

According to the statement, the committee would be holding a special meeting on rabies on Jan 2 to discuss measures and strategies to curb the rabies outbreak from spreading to other areas.

Earlier, the 26th rabies-infected area in Sarawak was declared on Oct 23 in Kampung Sampun Gerunggang, Asiajaya in Samarahan division. — Bernama