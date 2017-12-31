Stop slandering muftis: Azmin

PETALING JAYA: Muftis should not be slandered or made fun off for one's own political needs, tweeted Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Mohamed Azmin Ali.

The PKR deputy president's tweets come hours after his estranged brother made a comment of religious officials working to solve problems of Muslims in Malaysia instead of being concerned about him.

"It is inappropriate for any individual to criticise muftis for political mileage. We can have different opinions but it is not right to embarrass anyone," Azmin tweeted last night.

He also said that slandering muftis is too much and one should stop the act and repent.

In an interview with MalaysiaKini, Azwan reportedly said he was annoyed with muftis in the past, he however did not name the individual.

"Hello mufti, can you please solve the 1,001 problems of Muslims in Malaysia instead of being bothered about Azwan Ali?" said the former television host.

Azmin's tweet also came hours after Bersatu chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad blamed them for failing to prevent the Memali tragedy.

Dr Mahathir had said the 1985 Memali tragedy would not have happened if muftis had challenged the Amanat Hadi, a speech by PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang in 1981 that allegedly incited PAS supporters to oppose Umno and Barisan Nasional with violence.