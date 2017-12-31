Two motorbike thieves detain in Perai

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police have detained two men believed to be members of a motorbike theft gang during a raid in Perai, yesterday.

According to Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) District Police Chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid, acting on surveillance and information received, a police team raided the shed at 7pm and detained the two men, aged 41 and 48.

"At the time of the raid, the two men were high on drugs, and police also seized 2.54g of heroin and drug paraphernalia," he said. here today.

A check of the shed found two motorcycles, one a Honda EX5 and the other a Honda Wave, which were reported missing in Bukit Mertajam recently.

Investigations found that the two men and a friend were part of a motorcycle theft gang, which kept the stolen vehicles in the shed before selling them.

Nik Ros Azhan said besides selling the motorcycles, the group also dismantled the stolen vehicles and sold the component parts cheaply to mat rempit gangs.

"Their modus operandi was to steal the motorcycles parked in shopping centres and sell them cheaply. The two men who worked as labourers and were found to be positive for drugs have been remanded for further investigation," he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Nik Ros Azhan said police had detained a 33-year-old male Thai national for being involved in producing and selling ketum water in the SPT district.

The man was detained at about 7pm yesterday in Jalan Kulim, Machang Bubok and police seized 10 packets of ketum water worth RM100 and detained a suspect who was working at a food outlet.

"Besides working at the food outlet, he also produced ketum water and sold it to his regular customers, and at the time he was detained, he was in the midst of sending the water to his buyers," he said.

He added that the man was being remanded for further investigations under Section 30 of the Poisons Act 1952. — Bernama