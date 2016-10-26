Litrak offering discounts during Deepavali

KLANG: Highway concessionaire Litrak Group announced that it will be offering discounts to all vehicles travelling on the Damansara-Puchong Highway (LDP) and the Sprint Highway.

Litrak chief executive Sazally Saidi said the discount will be in effect from 12am to 11:59pm on Oct 29 and it will benefit approximately 530,000 users of the two highways.

"We have been doing this since 2010 and hope that this can serve as a platform to benefit highway users and to share the joy of celebrating festive seasons in Malaysia regardless of race and ethnicity," Sazally told a press conference today.

LDP users will be getting 60sen discounts while Sprint Highway users will get 20sen discounts, and Litrak expects to subsidise a total of RM256,000 collectively through the discounts.

Meanwhile, Sazally said Litrak also brought 24 orphans from Pusat Jagaan Siddharthan to shop at Ajuntha Textile here, where they were each given RM200 to shop with and an additional RM100 Deepavali "Ang Pow".

"Usually we will go and visit these homes, but this time we decided to bring them out for shopping, so they can have some fun during this festive season," he said.