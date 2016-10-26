Polish woman dies after being hit by bus in KL

Posted on 26 October 2016 - 08:06pm Last updated on 26 October 2016 - 10:09pm

KUALA LUMPUR: A 23-year-old Polish woman attempting to cross a street was killed after being hit by a public bus at Jalan Tun H. S. Lee here today.

The victim who was identified as Daiana Helena suffered serious head injuries and was pronounced dead minutes after being warded at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL).

A video taken by a bystander which went viral showed the victim injured and trapped under the bus and barely conscious.

Several passers-by were seen attempting to free her from underneath the City Liner bus.

It is also learnt that the victim was with several friends according to an unidentified voice heard in the video.

Kuala Lumpur traffic police head of investigations DSP Shafie Daud said today that the accident occurred at 1pm at a junction near Wisma Megah.

He said the City Liner bus bound for Klang had turned into Jalan Tan Cheng Lock from Jalan Tun H. S. Lee when the victim attempted to cross the street.

Shafie said the victim was sent to the HKL in an ambulance but succumbed to her injuries at 1.40pm.

He said police have notified the Polish embassy of the accident and a post mortem will be conducted on the victim's body tomorrow.

Shafie said police will obtain footage from a public closed-circuit television camera in the area for investigations.

He said the bus driver has lodged a police report and the vehicle will be sent for an inspection at Puspakom.