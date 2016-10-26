Black shirt protesters demand Guan Eng's resignation as CM

Posted on 26 October 2016 - 08:07pm Last updated on 26 October 2016 - 10:09pm

GEORGE TOWN: Lunchtime at the Penang government offices at Komtar turned boisterous today after protesters clad in black t-shirts gathered at the iconic building to demand Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng step down from his position pending charges of graft and abuse of power.

The group, about a thousand-strong, had gathered at Menara Umno in Jalan Macalister here before marching about 2km to Komtar about 2pm.

The air was filled with shouts and jeers calling on Lim to resign while policemen lined the route and made their presence felt to ensure no untoward incidents.

Penang Umno Youth chief Rafizal Rahim, who spoke on behalf of the protesters, called on Lim to resign pending the accusations in court.

He said a similar protest will be held near the residence of Lim at Jalan Pinhorn if the two-term chief minister did not

step down.

"We will keep on protesting if our demands are not met," he said as demonstrators cheered in support.

Rafizal also handed over a six-point memo which was received by state information officer Zahari Zainul and the demonstrators soon dispersed.

The memo urged Lim to resign, retract his support of the Bersih 5.0 rally, called upon the state to build more low-cost housing, address development issues, stop development of the hills and to stop reclaiming land.

When contacted, Wong Hon Wai , political-secretary to Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng, condemned the rally which he described as uncalled for.

He questioned the involvement of the youth participants, who he claimed were mostly underaged.

"It is worrying to see the involvement of these youths," he told theSun.

"Youths should not be used as a tool to promote this propaganda," commented the Air Itam assemblyman.

He added the demonstration also caused a massive gridlock and unease to the public nearby.