HSA Fire : An unnamed doctor recounts his experience

PETALING JAYA: Health Ministry Director-General Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today shared a personal account from the Facebook posting by an unnamed doctor on Tuesday's fire at The Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA).

Today I was reminded why we Malaysians are simply the best. A house officer from HSA recounts his personal experience:

Today is a dark day for us. We're hit by the worse tragedy that can ever happen to a hospital. I thank all the people who called or dropped a message to check on me.

The thoughts that you gave me are really appreciated.

I would like to thank all people who have helped us throughout the day. Special thanks to:

1) Allah for keeping all my babies safe. No words can I put if the flame went to my paediatric blocks.

2) The Colleagues & MO

To all my colleagues especially the female colleagues in my ward today. When the fire started they selflessly told all the male House Officers: "You guys go and save the patients. Do what you need to do. They need manpower to lift the patients. We'll take care of the babies." My MO today gave me a look during ward rounds and say "You can't focus in round today don't you Muhaimin? You want to go there and help. Go lah. Besafe."

And that's how all of us managed to come and help in ED and other parts of the hospital.

3) The PPK, Nurses and MA

All my PPK. You have no idea the part they played today. Some of them carry oxygen tanks from place to place, with sweats dripping from their foreheads to make sure everyone is safe. I knew some of them have osteoathritis but they were so strong today. Nurses and MAs are so efficient today that some orders are carried out without words. Everyone know what they should do and where they should be. Some of them sacrifices their lunch hours just to make sure patients are not left alone in new wards.

4) The Fireman.

They are the bravest soul who ran into the fire to try to save our patients. Some of them looked so tired in their heavy gears. They are the unsung heroes of today.

5) NGOs

Tzu Chi, Jabatan Amal, ARIF, and many more. Thank you for the water and food. Even Mc Donalds came and provide burgers to everybody. In less than 3 hours, aids came in non stop that we have to redistribute the supplies to other departments.

6) The off duty officers

A lot of my House Officer friends and nurses, MA and PPK alike who are on their off days came to the hospital, in their sport attires and helped. You know how much off days meant to us. I managed to get a break to drink water today after my friend who was post night came and substitute for me. Some came with red eyes and tired faces. May Allah repay you for your kindness.

7) The Specialist

I put this at the end because I think they deserved one of the greatest thank you of all. Can you imagine organising a ward that is built for medical patients, but in less than 30 minutes they are full of patients from ICU, Ortho, Surgical, Neuro and many more? The specialists are the calmest in ward. They rally the House Officers and MOs, gave a perfect orders and positioned everyone at the right station so that everything goes smoothly. From ordering a House Officer to take blood, till ordering ward Sisters to make a check list and head counts, they managed to complete and turn a chaotic day to an ordered one. Thank you for showing us a good leadership.

Let's pray for the deceased. May their souls rest in peace.