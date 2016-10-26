Hambali to remain at Guantanamo

WASHINGTON: Southeast Asian terror mastermind Riduan Isamuddin, better known Hambali, will not be freed from Guantanamo Bay after US officials rejected his bid for release.

Hambali appeared before the Periodic Review Board at Guantanamo in August seeking his release after 10 years in detention without charge.

A US government body tasked with reducing the number of inmates at Guantanamo said the Indonesian militant, who has been implicated in a series of high-profile attacks, is still a "significant threat to the security of the United States".

The decision is likely to be welcomed by governments in Southeast Asia as signs indicate the influence of Islamic State has sparked a resurgence in militancy.

Hambali, who was captured in 2003, is believed to be al-Qaeda's top representative in Southeast Asia and operational chief of regional militant group Jemaah Ismaliyah.

He was accused of helping mastermind the 2002 Bali bombings that left 202 people dead, and plotting other attacks in Indonesia, as well as on US airliners. – AFP