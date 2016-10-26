14 held in SWD probe released on bail

Posted on 26 October 2016 - 08:38pm Last updated on 26 October 2016 - 09:13pm

KOTA KINABALU: Fourteen people who were arrested in the ongoing graft probe into the Sabah Water Department (SWD) case were released on bail today.

Ten of them who were released at a magistrates court here include five division engineers, three district engineers, a technician and an officer.

While a division engineer and two technicians were released in Lahad Datu and the remaining person, an engineer, was released in Tawau.

The engineers were released on a RM200,000 Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) undeposited bail with two sureties each while the technicians and officer were released on a RM50,000 MACC undeposited bail with two sureties each.

Their release was confirmed by MACC deputy chief commissioner Datuk Azam Baki.

The graft probe involves abuse of power, corruption and money laundering from RM3.3 billion in federal allocations for water projects since 2010.