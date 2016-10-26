Lego fan boy dies after cancer battle

PETALING JAYA: Muhamad Danish Maarif (pix), the 11-year-old cancer patient who had a passion for Lego, passed away at his home in Kuala Selangor at about 4am today.

Danish, who loved Lego and whose biggest wish was to visit Legoland Malaysia, captured the hearts of Malaysians after his plight was highlighted in the media.

The boy had been battling a form of bone cancer and succumbed to the disease yesterday.

Last month, Legoland Malaysia made Danish's dream come true when they surprised him with various Lego gifts at his home.

Danish's plight was raised by many concerned folks led by Wan Shahriza Wan Ab Rahman.

During the visit, Danish was greeted by popular Lego character mascots, Lego Darth Vader, Lego Builder and Lego Policeman.

Showered with Lego toys contributed by Legoland Malaysia and public donations, the team had Danish's room decorated with items in an "adventure theme" to make it look like a Legoland Hotel room.

"Despite not being able to bring Danish to Legoland Malaysia, we hope we were able to bring Legoland Malaysia to him. I am really thankful to the people involved in helping Danish and bringing this matter to the public," said Legoland Malaysia Resort interim general manager Young Pil Kim.

"We were touched by what we've read in the papers over the weekend. It's a heartbreaking story for us as every child deserves the right to play and build their dream.

In addition, Lego Malaysia country manager Dick Yoong said that the team is honoured to be able to share a memorable day with Danish and his family.

"I am very sad to learn of his passing. My deepest condolences to his family and may Danish find peace," he said.