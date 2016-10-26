River pollution task force to be set up

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will form a task force with the Selangor government to prevent river pollution.

Its minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the task force was mooted following the recent Sungai Semenyih pollution incident, which affected more than a million residents.

"The task force will consist of representatives from both the federal and state government agencies," he said, adding that the team will be housed under one roof.

"This will make it easier for us to operate and monitor pollution at rivers," he said after a meeting with Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali today.

Wan Junaidi said details on the task force will be discussed soon while a report on the Sungai Semenyih incident will be handed to the Department of Environment (DOE).

Azmin said the meeting was fruitful and would augur well in tackling problems related to river pollution.

"From now, all monitoring of rivers will be done together, while the DOE assured us that it will offer technical support and other assistance," he added.