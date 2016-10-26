Guchil assemblyman claims prostitution still occurs in Kota Baru

KOTA BARU: There was a heated debate in the Kelantan State Assembly session today when Mohd Roslan Puteh (PKR-Guchil) claimed prostitution still occurred in the city of Kota Baru despite over 20 years of PAS' rule in Kelantan on the basis of "Developing With Islam".

Mohd Roslan based his claim on a personal experience, as he was offered sexual services when the vehicle he was in at Jalan Hamzah was approached by a group of women in a car, immediately after he had paid a mobile phone bill at a self care vending machine at 12.45am.

"There are still women who offer inappropriate services even though it has been more than 20 years (since PAS ruled Kelantan). There were four women (who offered sexual services). I came across (them) after paying my phone bill," he said when debating the Kelantan Budget 2017 during the assembly sitting at the Kota Darul Naim Complex, here today.

However, Hassan Mohamood (PAS-Tawang) stood up and interrupted the debate, saying the allegations thrown by Mohd Roslan did not have any solid evidence and was dubious.

Hassan also claimed there were no longer any prostitution dens in the state after being eradicated by the relevant agencies.

Mohd Roslan who continued to defend his claim said the matter was suspicious, as it was only natural for a woman to stay at home and not be loitering after midnight.

"They (women) should be at home, but if they are loitering under a tree in an area which since 40 years ago (has been known for prostitution), as a Muslim, for me the situation was suspicious. I can become a driver to the the relevant State Exco to survey the place," he added. — Bernama