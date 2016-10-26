Cabbie fined RM2,000 for punching traffic cop

Posted on 26 October 2016 - 10:06pm Last updated on 26 October 2016 - 11:16pm

KUALA LUMPUR: A taxi driver was fined RM2,000 in default four months' jail by a magistrate's court here today for punching a traffic policeman when asked to produce his identity card.

Magistrate Umzarul An-Nur Umar imposed the sentence on T. Jayaganesan, 38, when he pleaded guilty to deliberately punching Muhammad Farizal Azrie Mohd Fudzi, 26, in the face to deter the civil servant from discharging his duties.

Jayaganesan, who committed the offence in Jalan Pahang here at 10.10am on July 1 paid the fine.

Based on the facts of the case, he was driving the taxi when he struck a motorcycle ridden by Muhammad Farizal Azrie, causing the policeman who was on patrol, to fall.

The policeman who sustained injuries on the knees and hands asked the taxi driver for his identity card and driving licence.

Jayaganesan however, refused to cooperate and accused Muhammad Farizal Azrie of impersonating a policeman before using his mobile phone to record a video.

The policeman wanted to seize the mobile phone when the gadget fell on the ground.

Jayaganesan became angry and punched the policeman. — Bernama