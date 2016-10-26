Deepavali open house cancelled as show of respect for HSA fire victims

Posted on 26 October 2016 - 10:29pm Last updated on 26 October 2016 - 11:21pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The MIC has cancelled the Deepavali open house scheduled this Saturday as a mark of respect to those who perished in the fire at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) in Johor Baru yesterday.

Its secretary-general, Datuk A. Sakthivel said the decision was made by the party leadership.

"Though everything was prepared for the open house on Oct 29, the MIC has decided to cancel the celebrations," he told Bernama here today.

The Deepavali open house organised by MIC was to have been held in the Batu Caves compound.

Sakthivel said the MIC apologised for the cancellation of the annual event which was expected to draw 10,000 visitors.

In the 9am incident yesterday, six intensive care unit (ICU) patients died while another was rescued when the ICU on the second floor of the HSA's five-storey building caught fire.

Three hospital staff who suffered injuries are being treated at the Sultan Ismail Hospital. — Bernama