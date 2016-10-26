Airasia going all out for cancer benefit event

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia Berhad is offering a 20% discount to all destinations for those attending the #AirAsiaMAKNA Cancer Benefit Event and Concert at Avenue K shopping mall on Sunday.

In a statement, the airline said the discount would be made available on that day only, at the event venue for travel between Jan 10 and May 25, 2017.

"Guests who book on Malaysia AirAsia flights (flight code AK) can also enjoy two times AirAsia BIG points on their flight's base fares," it said.

The day-long event will feature free breast examination and consultations, health talks, cancer information display, healthy food demo and sampling, discounts by event partners and AirAsia affiliates, as well as live performances by local celebrities.

The #AirAsiaMAKNA 2016 Cancer Benefit Event and Concert will be the culmination of this year's #AirAsiaMAKNA campaign, following a successful month-long, fund-raising effort where AirAsia pledged a contribution of 10 sen from every flight booking made on www.airasia.com from Aug 15 to Sept 16 as donation to Makna.

Last year's #AirAsiaMAKNA campaign raised close to RM200,000 in donation for Makna, and this year's donation amount is expected to exceed and it will be announced during the event.

Makna is the Malay acronym for National Cancer Council. — Bernama