Search for MT Doha chief engineer who fell overboard ends

MALACCA: The search and rescue (SAR) operation for a crew member of the ship MT Doha who was reported to have fallen overboard three days ago ended yesterday due to slim chances of finding the victim.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Kuala Linggi District (DM5) chief, Maritime Captain Mazlan Mat Rejab said the operation, which involved several enforcement and rescue agencies, was ended at 7pm.

"MMEA with the cooperation of the Fire and Rescue Department, Royal Malaysian Police, Marine Department and Civil Defence Department had conducted the SAR operation for three days but it had to be stopped as there was no specific indication the victim could be found.

"But we will resume the SAR if there are fresh findings," he said in a statement, here, today.

The media had reported that the victim, a Japanese national known as Atsuhiro Kadana, 56, the ship's chief engineer, was suspected to have fallen overboard after he could not be found on the ship by its captain at 6.58am on Sunday.

The victim was feared to have been swept into Indonesian waters as the waters near Tanjung Kling, here, were rough and it was windy at the time. — Bernama