Sabah land development project in Ampang, KL approved by state govt

KOTA KINABALU: The land privatisation agreement to develop a state land for a mixed development project in Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, was approved by the Sabah state cabinet.

However, Sabah State Secretary Tan Sri Sukarti Wakiman said the project, which was executed in 1997, was delayed for many years.

According to him, in 2009, the state government had called for the developer to give a comprehensive briefing on the nature and status of the project.

"After much study, the state government was of the opinion that instead of leaving the project to be delayed indefinitely, it should be revived but with better terms and conditions.

"Hence, the state government through the State Economic Planning Unit renegotiated for better terms and conditions, especially in terms of getting more attractive returns for Sabah," he said in a statement, here, today.

The proposal was then presented and approved by the state cabinet, he added.

On the issue of the signage which indicated that the land ownership belongs to the Sabah Chief Minister and the State Chief Minister's Department, Sukarti said common sense should prevail that the ownership belonged to a post, and not an individual.

"Hence, the Chief Minister as the head of the state government is the trustee of the land in question.

"Kuala Lumpur City Hall requires that ownership of land on signages for such development reflects the ownership stated on the land title, hence, there is nothing dubious about this project as it was done with the approval of the state cabinet," he explained.

Yesterday, Parti Warisan Sabah leaders questioned Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman's involvement in a commercial high-rise development project in Ampang Hilir, Kuala Lumpur which listed him as the landowner. — Bernama