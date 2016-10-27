Track autism gadget wins special prize in European Satellite Navigation competition

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Space Agency (Angkasa) was among winners of the 2016 European Satellite Navigation Application Competition, thus proving the ability of local researchers.

The win came through the Autism Trigger, Tracking and Trace research product better known as Mosti Track Autism which received the BELS Special Prize.

As a reward, Angkasa was offered to undergo a six-month incubation programme in Europe to prepare for the commercialisation of the product and all costs will be borne by the programme organiser.

In a statement today, Angkasa explained that the use of the satellite navigation technology tool which has been integrated with mobile communication technology could reduce the risk of accidents among autistic children.

The competition was organised by the European Commission, European Space Agency and European Global Navigation Satellite Systems Agency. — Bernama