Malacca govt not responsible for cancellation of MICR 2016

MALACCA: The Malacca government is not responsible for the cancellation of the Malacca International Century Ride (MICR) 2016 cycling event, according to Datuk Ghazale Muhamad, the state executive councillor in charge of such matters.

He said the cancellation of the event which was to be held in Jasin this Sunday was only notified to him yesterday by the organiser MySkill Media Sdn Bhd who cited financial and internal problems as the reasons.

"This was to be the third edition of the event. There were no problems before this. We ourselves were caught off guard by this development.

"We allowed them to use the Malacca brand name and only assisted in terms of logistical support and security," he told reporters here today.

He added that the state government would be calling up the organiser soon as the cancellation of the event had put the state in a bad light. — Bernama