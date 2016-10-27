Gigi Hadid turns footwear designer for Stuart Weitzman

GIGI Hadid is known for her love of boots, so it was only a matter of time before she designed her own.

The supermodel has teamed up with luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman on the 'Gigi' – a metallic style described as a 'hiking bootie'.

The shoe, which is now on sale, comes in three different finishes – high-shine copper, metallic iron grey and classic croco-embossed black leather. Featuring a 7.4cm heel and old-school laces threaded through metallic eyelets, the shoe oozes back-to-school cool but looks practical enough to run for the subway. Hadid also stars in a short campaign film featuring the new design, shot by Hollywood star James Franco.

Proceeds from the boot sales will be donated to Pencils of Promise, a global education charity that builds schools in areas of need around the world. Stuart Weitzman has pledged US$105,000 to the organisation, to build schools in Ghana, Guatemala and Laos.

"I am so excited to finally share these boots and be able to wear them myself ... And so happy to know they will be helping kids through Pencils of Promise," says Hadid.

The move is the second design project from the supermodel, who made waves in the industry back in September with the release of her debut "TommyXGigi" capsule collection for the US fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger. The sportswear-inspired collection, which featured a sailor-chic vibe, garnered rave reviews and was unveiled in full during a two-day funfair-themed catwalk extravaganza during New York Fashion Week.

The Stuart Weitzman Gigi boot is available at eu.stuartweitzman.com for US$585. — AFP Relaxnews