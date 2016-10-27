Huawei to upgrade centre in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd plans to plough at least RM15 million in investments over the next three years to upgrade its newly-launched Customer Solution Integration and Innovation Experience Centre.

Its chief marketing officer (South Pacific Region) Lim Chee Siong said the investments would also facilitate the creation of a big data centre, as well as other hardware facilities.

“The RM15 million investment is for the upgradation of the overall hub, including the back-end system.

“We will also plough up more investments, depending on the programme we are implementing in the industry during that time,” he told reporters after the launch of its Customer Solution Integration and Innovation Experience Centre here yesterday.

Lim said Huawei Malaysia, which has so far this year sold 100,000 units of smartphones, aimed to double the sales by year-end.

Huawei currently has between 10% and 15% market share in the mobile segment in Malaysia, he said.

Lim said Huawei was likely to sell 10 million P9 smartphones nationwide this year, while the global total sales was expected to hit 140 million.

For the first half of this year, Huawei’s telecommunication operations in Malaysia grew between 15% and 20%.

“We expect a 20% growth this year, driven by our devices, as well as our telecommunication operations,” he said.

Lim said Huawei expected its global revenue to reach US$80 billion (RM332.8 billion) by year-end from US$60 billion last year, bolstered by its devices segment, as well as its telecommunication operations. – Bernama