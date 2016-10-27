Govt mulls motion against Segambut MP

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is mulling tabling a motion soon on the disrespect shown by Segambut Member of Parliament Lim Lip Eng to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Padikar Amin Mulia.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said members of the Dewan Rakyat must respect the position of the Speaker and Parliament despite having differing views and opinions.

"It is more disgraceful that the elected representative who is a law graduate failed to understand the Constitution and the Standing Orders when he questioned the appointment of a speaker

"Pandikar was elected as the Speaker of Dewan Rakyat based on Article 57 Clause 1 of the Federal Constitution," she said in a statement.

Yesterday, Lim claimed Pandikar had directed him to leave the Special Chamber during a meeting, before he could debate his speech on the expenditure of Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

Lim claimed Pandikar gave a lecture on the issue of subjudice on the United States Justice Department suit before they shouted at one another and Lim was ordered out of the meeting.

Azalina said Lim's action was emotional and not professional and, simultaneously, a loss to the people of Segambut who picked him as a Member of Parliament in the area.

"This is the first time after three terms as a Member of Parliament I witness a Member of Parliament behaving as such, it does not reflect the character of a matured Member of Parliament," she said.

She said the insult to the Speaker who conducted his duty as the chairman of Dewan Rakyat was meant as an insult to the Dewan Rakyat which simultaneously marred the good name and prestige of the honourable Dewan Rakyat.

She admitted she was very shocked at the action and behaviour of Lim towards Pandikar at the Special Chamber session.

"The selfish attitude of the opposition is becoming more glaring when they often ignore the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat," she said. — Bernama