Najib conveys condolence to family of cancer patient Muhammad Danish

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) expressed his condolence to the family of cancer patient Muhammad Danish Maarif who died yesterday.

"I was informed on his health condition early this month and of his interest in Lego games.

"My condolence to Danish's family, hope they will remain calm in facing the test by Allah SWT. Let us pray that his soul be blessed and placed in heaven. Al-Fatihah," said the prime minister in his Facebook posting.

Muhammad Danish, 11, who suffered from a form of bone cancer known as osteosarcoma, died at his home about 4am Wednesday.

Muhammad Danish's story received public attention when mascots from Legoland Malaysia; Lego Darth Vader, Lego Builder and Lego Policeman, as well as representatives from Lego Malaysia and Legoland bearing gifts from the theme park, visited him at his house in Selangor to fulfill the boy's wish to visit Legoland in Johor. — Bernama